Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,344.25 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00008352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $132.10 million and $38,344.25 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,287.20 or 0.99986087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009827 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008513 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.63780402 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $41,345.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.