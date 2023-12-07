Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $16.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
