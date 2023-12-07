Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $16.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.