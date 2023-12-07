Analysts Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $72.23

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

