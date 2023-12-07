Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $65.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.41 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,818,000 after purchasing an additional 329,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

