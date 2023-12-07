D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $84.12 and a 52 week high of $135.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

