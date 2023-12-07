Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $56.61

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

