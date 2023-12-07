Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

