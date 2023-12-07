Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $20.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -18.81%.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

