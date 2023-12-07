Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $20.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of VNO opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $28.57.
Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -18.81%.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vornado Realty Trust
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.