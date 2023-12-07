Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several brokerages have commented on ASUR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 340,177 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 671,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 864,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

