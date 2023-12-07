Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target at $54.87

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

WAL stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

