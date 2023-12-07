Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $194.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.