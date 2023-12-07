Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $6.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 507.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

