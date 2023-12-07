Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $84.71

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron by 28.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Textron by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

