Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.5 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

