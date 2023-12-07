BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.50 ($2.18).

BTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 290 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTA

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.