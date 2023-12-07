Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

