California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:CWT opened at $52.73 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 0.44.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $1,490,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,368,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

