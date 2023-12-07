FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $166.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Scotiabank lowered their target price on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstService by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after acquiring an additional 349,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV stock opened at $161.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.58.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

