Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $15.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,195,703 shares of company stock worth $220,975,152 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 358,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.