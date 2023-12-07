Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

