Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,406,000 after purchasing an additional 272,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

