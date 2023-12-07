Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $28.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AR. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.92.

AR stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 765.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 1,197,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

