Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Banc of California Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 290.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $6,573,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at about $6,373,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Further Reading

