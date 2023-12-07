ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $5,810,795.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after buying an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the period. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

