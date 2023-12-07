RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. RPT Realty has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $12.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 109.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

