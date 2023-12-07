Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
