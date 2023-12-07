Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Great Ajax by 38.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.