StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $841,087.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.