Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $112,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

