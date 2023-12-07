Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

OESX opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.89. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 191,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,666 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

