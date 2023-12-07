Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 49.21% and a negative net margin of 10.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

