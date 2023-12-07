Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URG. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.38.

URG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $409.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.21. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $45,330.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $45,330.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,839.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,056 shares of company stock worth $771,144. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

