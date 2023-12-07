StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
