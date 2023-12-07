StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.