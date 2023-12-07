TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 51.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

