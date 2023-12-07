Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Regis Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of RGS stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Regis has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.00.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regis will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
