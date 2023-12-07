Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Regis has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regis will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

