Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.12. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

