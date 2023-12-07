Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLR opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

