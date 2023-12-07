Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Purchases 13,580 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain bought 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,259.20 ($4,116.71).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain bought 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($106,100.80).

On Friday, November 24th, Thomas Spain bought 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($606,290.26).

On Tuesday, November 21st, Thomas Spain bought 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($606,290.26).

On Thursday, November 9th, Thomas Spain bought 15,825 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,272.75 ($5,396.93).

On Thursday, November 2nd, Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £3,065.40 ($3,871.92).

On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £13,024.96 ($16,451.89).

On Friday, October 27th, Thomas Spain purchased 48,716 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £12,666.16 ($15,998.69).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Thomas Spain sold 70,618 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £18,360.68 ($23,191.46).

On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 36,424 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £9,470.24 ($11,961.90).

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Spain sold 1,514,050 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £423,934 ($535,473.03).

Staffline Group Trading Down 4.4 %

STAF stock opened at GBX 22.95 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,295.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.86. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.55 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

