Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 14,800 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.66), for a total value of £324,120 ($409,397.50).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 212 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,494.40 ($5,676.90).

On Tuesday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 86 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($26.74) per share, with a total value of £1,820.62 ($2,299.63).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,305 ($29.11), for a total value of £311,175 ($393,046.61).

On Monday, September 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 79 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,290 ($28.93) per share, with a total value of £1,809.10 ($2,285.08).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,232 ($28.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,458.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,147.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,260.66. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.95) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CCH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($34.99).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

