MML Investors Services LLC Takes $26.30 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $17,223,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,355,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,889,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 986.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

