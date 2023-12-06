W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $10.36 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $16,131,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

MDLZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. 1,037,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

