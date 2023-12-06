First Foundation Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV opened at $481.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

