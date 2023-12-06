S&T Bank PA Sells 6,034 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.1% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 582,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,739. The company has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

