Petix & Botte Co Takes $265,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,969. The stock has a market cap of $311.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

