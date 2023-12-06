First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture stock opened at $335.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.13 and a 200-day moving average of $313.15. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $338.81. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

