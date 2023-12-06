American Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American Trust increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $219.44 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.73. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.