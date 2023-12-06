First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 12.9% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow by 32.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $691.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $602.54 and its 200 day moving average is $576.66. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $694.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

