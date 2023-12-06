First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

