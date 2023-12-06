First Foundation Advisors Has $1.41 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

