First Foundation Advisors Acquires 418 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

NFLX opened at $459.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.10 and its 200 day moving average is $420.65. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

