Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

